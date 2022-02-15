How Selvaraghavan's Brilliant Narration of Romantic Dramas Made him All He's Today

Director Selvaraghavan, who predominantly directs Tamil films, is known for his brilliant narration of romantic dramas on screen. He has directed some of the best films in Tamil cinema giving a different dimension to the concept of love, romance, relationships, and beyond. He made his directorial debut in 2002 with Thulluvadho Ilamai, a coming-of-age drama that also marked the acting debut of his brother and actor Dhanush in the lead role.

After the success of Thulluvadho Ilamai, Selvaraghavan went on to make a series of romantic films. In 2003, he helmed Kadhal Kondein, a romantic psychological thriller, starring Dhanush again. The story of the film revolves around a youth, who becomes a psychopath and desperately tries to woo his newfound lady love. His efforts culminate in a nail-biting cliffhanger.

Advertisement

One film that brought immense fame to Selvaraghavan was 7G Rainbow Colony. Released in 2004, the film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. The film starred debutant Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal. The story of the film revolved around a boy and his unrequited love for a girl.

Ravi, an underachiever, falls in love with Anita, who has recently moved to his neighbourhood. Though he does everything in his power to woo her, he ends up making a fool of himself. Ravi tries to die by suicide unsuccessfully after knowing about the death of Anita in an accident. The film ends with Ravi talking to himself at the beach, thinking that he is talking to Anita.

The film received critical acclaim and was commercially successful. The film also won multiple awards with Ravi Krishna receiving the Filmfare Best Male Debut (South) for his performance and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja winning the Filmfare Best Music Director Award.

The next schedule of Dhanush’s Naane Varuven, helmed by his brother and ace director Selvaraghavan, is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.