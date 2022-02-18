How Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar Met on a TV Show And Fell in Love

Actor and TV host Shibani Dandekar and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar have been dating for quite some time now. The Bollywood couple has finally decided to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot on 19 February. According to the reports in the media, theirs will be a traditional Marathi wedding in Khandala.

>Met during a TV show:

Farhan Akhtar had met Shibani Dandekar on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That. She was a contestant on the show while he was the host. It was during this show that cupid’s arrow struck them both.

During the shooting of the show, there were rumours that Shibani and Farhan were dating. Amid all the rumours, Shibani shared a photo that also featured Farhan. Later, Farhan shared the same photo too. With this, the buzz around their affair intensified.

Advertisement

>Relationship public:

Farhan and Shibani made their first public appearance as a couple in 2018, at the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai. Since then, the couple has never shied away from publicly declaring their love for one another. They have gone on vacations together giving their fans major couple goals. Shibani also got Farhan’s name inked in 2020.

For the unversed, Farhan and his first wife Adhuna Bhabani got divorced in 2017.

On the work front, Farhan has already announced his next venture. He will be directing Jee le Zara which features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to go on floors in 2022. Jee le Zara will explore and celebrate the friendship of three women.

As far as acting is concerned, Farhan was last seen in Toofan in which he played the role of a national-level boxer. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 16, 2021. Film critics gave the film mixed reviews, but Farhan’s role was appreciated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.