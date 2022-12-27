Home » News » Movies » How Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika Made Her 'Calmer and Kinder'

How Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika Made Her 'Calmer and Kinder'

The duo has been dating for almost three years now.

December 27, 2022

Chennai, India

Shruti, who recently returned from Greece after shooting for her Hollywood film The Eye, recently interacted with India Today.
Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are one of the most adorable B’town couples. Every time Shruti posts a selfie or video with Santanu, it goes viral on social media. The duo has been dating for almost three years now. In a recent interview, Shruti shared how she changed as a person after falling in love with Santanu.

Shruti, who recently returned from Greece after shooting for her Hollywood film The Eye, recently interacted with India Today. She said, “Santanu and I are the best of friends, who also happen to be together. Sometimes, we do read comments because somebody will point them out in the direction of funny comments. I feel I have evolved into a calmer and kinder person because of Santanu. Those are the traits I try to emulate from the person. He is very kind, calm and thoughtful. So, I am learning to be like that as these are the qualities I admire very much in him."

Santanu is an illustrator and doodle artist. He is a founding member of the Gauhati Art Project (GAP), whose goal is to build an art community in the North Eastern states of India.

Shruti will soon be seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Walter Veeraiya, both of which are slated to release in January. Apart from this, she also has Prashant Neel directed Prabhas’ Salaar in her hands. Shruti has also wrapped up the shooting of her Hollywood film, The Eye.

