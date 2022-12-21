How Siddhartha Bhaiya is Turning Rs 1 Cr Investment Into Rs 13 Cr

Siddhartha Bhaiya, a Mumbai-based money manager, has surged up to 100 times in the past 10 years. The return is also visible in his portfolio scheme Aequitas Investment India Opportunities Product, which has a track record of delivering nearly 30 per cent CAGR return to investors since February 2013. During the same period, the figure also indicates that an investment of Rs 1 crore in the fund by high net-worth investors has turned into around Rs 13 crore. Siddhartha has been working in the industry for over 20 years now as a chartered accountant.

In an interaction with Business Today, the portfolio manager shared that Avanti Feeds has delivered him over 100 times returns during the period. After which it was followed by Finolex Cables and HEG who delivered him over 20 times, Maithan Alloys and Nilkamal over 15 times, HIL, Garware Technical Fibres and CCL Products over 10 times. 17 other stocks have also created significant wealth for them including Astral Poly, Rallis India, IPCA Laboratories, Bajaj Finance and Gujarat Ambuja Exports.

Advertisement

Sharing his views on the investment thesis, Siddhartha mentioned that they believe in buying the sector leaders having good management and an adequate margin of safety. Citing the example of Warren Buffett he shared that they love to hold their companies for their value creation abilities. Holding good businesses for a long time automatically adds a lot of value to their portfolio.

The market watcher also shared that they will continue to focus only on their multi-bagger strategy and don’t intend to dilute it by adding any other strategy.

Considering the present market scenario, Siddhartha suggests that small and midcaps are the sweet spot that one can tap into at reasonable valuations. But he also cautioned to look out for quality companies and industry leaders with a proven track record over the years.

Advertisement

According to him, the sectors like metals, commodities, B2B manufacturing, Capex-oriented companies, automobiles and pharmaceuticals will dominate the market.

He also mentioned that avoiding a few mistakes can also help investors to create decent wealth in the long term and the only way to beat the market is to invest regularly. He also shared that investors should also avoid seeking tips from others as there might be the possibility that the person might offload that stock.

Read all the Latest Movies News here