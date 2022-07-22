How Sunny Deol's Absence on Sets of Jaani Dushman Proved a Blessing For Akshay Kumar

Karan Johar-hosted Koffee with Karan is back with another season and how! The third episode of the new season featured Bollywood Akshay Kumar and south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. During the show, Akshay Kumar shared many details about his personal and professional life. While talking, the actor said that he bought his sea-facing bungalow because of Sunny Deol. Akshay has his sea-facing house in Juhu, Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar also revealed how he earned enough money after working in Rajkumar Kohli’s film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. The actor went from earning Rs 5000 from teaching martial arts to Rs 21,000 after working on an ad shoot for only 2 hours. Talking about working in Jaani Dushman, Akshay said, “I was on a per-day basis. The scene was the villain kills me and I am dead. I came to know that the other hero who was going to be acting, was now stuck in New York; he was not coming."

Akshay Kumar further stated that he went to Rajkumar Kohli, spoke to him and he extended his onscreen timing. He added, “I went and told the director ‘Should I come back?’ What he did you will not believe it?"

Akshay stated that the director decided to tweak the storyline and extended his on-screen timing. “He says ‘he is not dead’ which means I (Akshay’s character), I’m in a coma and will return. So, I shot for another 5 days and made more money," told Akshay.

Akshay used his earnings and bought the Juhu’s sea-facing bungalow, in which he stays with his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara. “Today where I stay, I needed money to buy that place and it’s because of Jaani Dushman, I have got that place," Akshay said during the show.

After the revelation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu asked the name of the actor whom he replaced and Akshay Kumar took Sunny Deol’s name. Akshay also said that Sunny was in New York for his back surgery.

