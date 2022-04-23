How Tamil and Telugu Films Fared 10 Years Ago

Today, with the rise in the craze of South Indian films in the Hindi belt, the question arises whether it is the end of the dominance of Bollywood. After films like Bhaubali, Bahubali 2, Pushpa, and RRR, the South actors established themselves on the world map.

If you look at the list of films that have grossed over Rs 250 crore in Indian theatres, you get a sense of the crisis facing Hindi cinema. Salman Khan’s 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai grossed over Rs 250 crore in just 10 days of its release.

Meanwhile, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju (2018) and Akshay Kumar’s Gold (2018) also grossed Rs 250 crore in 10 days. However, the Hindi version of Bahubali 2 broke the record, grossing Rs 250 crore in 8 days of the release.

Now the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has broken the previous records by grossing Rs 250 crores in 7 days. Telugu and Kannada films have been ranked second and third respectively in this list, overtaking direct Hindi films. Tamil cinema is not far behind in this list.

What were the Telugu and Tamil cinemas like in 2012, ten years ago?

In January 2012, Mahesh Babu’s Businessman, a Telugu blockbuster, was released ahead of Sankranti. Gabbar Singh, the Telugu remake of the 2010 Hindi film Dabangg, became a megahit 11 years later. The film starring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan racked up around Rs 120 crore worldwide.

Rajamouli’s Makkhi not only in Telugu but also in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi grossed over Rs 55 crore in theatres alone.

Apart from these, many films, including Damarukam, Sudigaadu, Love Failure, and Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu were included in the hit list.

Ten years later, the situation in the industry is the same. The industry gave two blockbuster hits — Akhanda and Pushpa: The Rise in December 2021. Meanwhile, in 2022, the recent release Bangarraju was followed by a bumper hit of RRR.

