How Tamil Director Shankar Moved To Telugu Cinema

Director Shankar is one of the most notable filmmakers in Tamil cinema. He is said to have brought the word ‘grand’ to Tamil cinema, which was never seen before.

Shankar amazed everyone with his first picture Gentleman, which went on to become the highest grossing Tamil film in India at the time. The movie was critically acclaimed and received rave reviews.

Shankar was also part of the fan favourite Sivaji, said to be a tailor made story for Rajinikanth. Shankar’s work helped Sivaji a huge commercial run. After this, Shankar also worked with Rajinikanth to make the best known Enthiran.

Enthiran is known to have expanded the frontiers of Indian cinema. Sun Pictures, which produced the movie, did now subsequently merge with Shankar. The sequel to Enthiran was made without Shankar, and it couldn’t live up to the same level as the original film.

Shankar planned to make Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan. However, the cut in production cost resulted in a stalemate. Indian 2 had to see a lot of ups and downs as Shankar was not ready to make the film without the production money.

Following this, Shankar moved to Tollywood where he is directing RC15, starring Ram Charan and produced by Dil Raju. What remains to be seen, though, is whether he will create the same magic on screen in Telugu as he did in Tamil cinema.

