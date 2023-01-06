How Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Malav Rajda and Priya Ahuja Fell In Love

Actors often end up spending a lot of time together on sets. It is thus not uncommon, nor a surprise when co-stars fall in love and get into relationships. A similar story was witnessed between Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja and director Malav Rajda. The duo tied the knot on November 19, 2011, and became parents to a boy named Ardaas Rajda on November 27, 2019.

Priya and Malav met on the sets of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and couldn’t help falling head over heels in love with each other. Keep reading this space to know more about the couple who have painted the tinsel town red with their adorable love story.

In a conversation with E Times, Malav recalled how he was smitten by Priya from day one. Malav said that when he first came on sets, some other actresses were playing the role of Rita Reporter. After a few days, Priya joined and that’s when he came to know that she is the one who originally plays that character. It took them some time to break the ice and get out of the director and actress equation. Once that was over, they became friends and started talking about work.

Eventually, Malav mustered the courage to know her in a better way. After dating each other for two years, Malav finally decided to take a plunge and said to Priya’s mother that he wanted to marry her. They were given a go-ahead by their parents and are now happily married for 12 years.

The best thing about their relationship is that they know how to keep their personal and professional lives separate. Malav had talked about it in the interview. He had said, “When I return home, I try to switch off from work and never discuss scenes with Priya. I have never told producer Asit Modi to cast Priya in any special episodes or recommended her to any other producer for a show."

