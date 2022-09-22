How Technology Helps Amitabh Bachchan Stay Connected With Granddaughter Aaradhya

All thanks to technology, Amitabh Bachchan is able to stay connected with his granddaughter Aaradhya. Recently, one of the contestants on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, questioned the megastar on how he takes out time for Aaradhya. Big B revealed that it’s Facetime that helps them stay connected. He mentioned how the little one is only available on Sundays, and if he has time, he likes to play with her. Just like any other granddad, Amitabh Bachchan said that he gives her chocolates, whenever she gets irritated or furious.

“Yes, I am unable to spend much time with her," Amitabh Bachchan said, and went on to explain Aaradhya’s schedule. He said, “Aaradhya departs for school at 8 am, whereas he leaves around 7 am. When she gets back, at about 3 or 4 o’clock, she still has homework to finish." Amitabh Bachchan returns home at 10:30–11:00 night. By then, Aaradhya has fallen asleep.

The contestant bowls another question to Big B and this time asks about his strangest fan encounter. The legendary actor shared that in Kolkata, close to the Botanical Garden, they once had a shoot in the vicinity of a lake. They had to cross the lake on a boat when Amitabh Bachchan noticed a man on one end shouting, “One autograph, please." The fan swam over to the side where Big B was, while holding the paper and pen in his jaws. Amitabh Bachchan shared that when he handed him his autograph, the man was ecstatic.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in multi-starrer Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan has an extended cameo in the film.

