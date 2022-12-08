How Tejaswini Lonari’s Mother Reacted After Her Exit From Bigg Boss House

In any format of Bigg Boss, contestants can exit from the house for only three reasons. The first is voluntarily quitting the reality show, where they have to pay a penalty to the organisers. The other is when they receive the lowest vote in the list of nominated contestants. Lastly, when Bigg Boss decides — be it for breaking a major rule or some other reason. This time in Bigg Boss Marathi, a strong contestant, Tejawini Lonari had to unwillingly exit from the show. The reason is not violence or physical abuse, but her hand injury.

For almost two weeks, Lonari was staying in the house with a broken hand. During a task with Akshay Kelkar, Tejaswini fractured her hand. She was seeking medical aid inside the house itself, but then doctors recommended surgery for her twisted wrist. It was the pain in her hand that forced her to leave the BB house and game. Contestants bid a tearful adieu to the strong lady of the house. In fact, even Akshay started to cry when he received the news of her exit from the show. While talking to Prasad Jawade once, he repeatedly called himself the reason for Tejaswini’s exit from the house. Bigg Boss fans too were disheartened by her sudden exit from the show.

The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 1, Megha Dhadhe tweeted: “Only Deserving Winner; Tejaswini Lonari." Besides this, Abhijeet Kelkar vowed to not watch the show if Tejaswini Lonari exits from Bigg Boss. He tweeted, “You have to be the winner; If you go out for any reason, I will stop watching bigg boss.’’

Her co-contestants, fans and colleagues might have empathised with her this way, but Tejaswini’s mother — like any other mum — showed her affection to her daughter in a different manner.

As soon as Lonari reached her residence, she thought she would receive a grand welcome; but she received quite the opposite reaction from her mother. Tejaswini’s mother, rather than welcoming, scolded her for the fracture. She asked her why she didn’t stop the task when she was in pain.

