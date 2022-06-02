How Telangana's Culture, Language and Dialect Slowly Became Part of Telugu Cinema

The state of Telangana was formed on a strong regional sentiment and after a long battle spanning decades. For the longest time, film observers and critics believed the region remained underrepresented on screen, with very few films exploring Telangana’s culture, language and dialect.

Gradually with time, the Telangana language and dialect became a significant part of Telugu cinema.

Ankur, directed by Shyam Benegal was released in 1974, and the film was set in Telangana. Infact, two other films — Nishant and Mandi — directed by Shyam were also set in Telangana. Chillara Devullu, which hit the cinemas in 1975 was a Telugu blockbuster. The film was based on a very popular novel by the same name written by the late poet and writer Dasaradhi Rangacharya. Dasaradhi was a fearless writer, who boldly expressed his displeasure with the autocratic rule of Nizam.

Maa Bhoomi, which hit the theatres in 1979, narrated the story of villagers under feudalistic society of Telangana. A young landless peasant Ramaiah lives in Siripuram, Nalgonda under foreign rule. Ramaiah revolts against the corrupt Nizam leadership in Hyderabad. Ramaiah’s wife is harassed by officials. Seething with anger, Ramaiah joins the communists and takes part in the freedom struggle.

Vemulawada Bheemakavi is a 1976 film produced by N.T. Rama Rao under his banner Ramakrishna Cine Studios. Yoganand directed this film. Pendyala Nageshwara Rao composed music for this film. This film was based in Telangana.

Nippu Ravva narrated the story of a young police officer who is extremely loyal to his work. The only problem with the officer is his aggressive nature. The twist in the story comes when a criminal drags him into the world of crime. Nippu Ravva was filmed in Singareni region of Telangana.

Mutamestri narrates the story of a vegetable seller who rises to the post of a minister. Mutamestri was also shot in Telangana. Mutamestri was directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy.

