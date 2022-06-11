How Three Songs From Bhagyaraj's Shelved Kavadi Sindhu Made it to Another Film

Bhagyaraj’s journey in the film industry has been nothing short of exceptional. He has struck a chord with the audience as a music composer, director, actor and writer. In this exceptional journey, there was a film which he had started shooting for but left in between. The film was Kavadi Sindhu. Some of its songs were later included in the film Pattanamthan Pogalaamadi, which was directed by C.P. Kolappan.

According to reports, first, renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja was roped in for this project but he didn’t start working on it due to some differences with Bhagyaraj. There were a total of 10 songs in Kavadi Sindhu penned by Vaali. After filming for a long time, Kavadi Sindhu was dropped midway.

Despite the film being dropped, its songs were released and they were instant hits. Kavadi Sindhu’s song list included Sangeetham Enakku, Yaaro Sonnanga, Enna Kurai Rasave, En Jodi Kili, Villakku Ethattum and Jamakozhi Kooviyatchi.

Other songs included Oru Poo Poothada, Oru Ettu Mozha, Vethalai Kaadu and Maamov Adikkadi. Late singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, S. Janaki, K.S. Chithra, K.J. Yesudas and others provided their vocals for these songs.

Meanwhile, Pattanamthan Pogalaamadi was released on January 1 1990, five years after Kavadi Sindhu’s music album came out. Pattanamthan Pogalaamadi was bankrolled by NH Studioz. Three songs of Kavadi Sindhu were included in this film.

The best part was how these songs were incorporated into Pattanamthan Pogalaamadi. Radhika Sarathkumar and Rupini Komal are shown going to Chennai Udhayam Complex to watch a film. When they are watching the film, the song Jamakozhi Kooviyatchi appears on screen starring Bhagyaraj and Amala. There is a romantic song in the film Pattanamthan Pogalaamadi inspired by Jamakozhi Kooviyatchi.

Even though the film Kavadi Sindhu could not make it into the theatres, its album and particularly the song Jamakozhi Kooviyatchi was a big-time hit. Film Pattanamthan Pogalaamadi is also remembered for this reason. In Pattanamthan Pogalaamadi, apart from Radhika and Rupini, Kovai Sarala, Radha Ravi, and C.K. Saraswathi also acted in this film.

