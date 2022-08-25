How Vijay Fan Club Celebrated The Actor's Wedding Anniversary

One of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 23rd wedding anniversary with his wife Sangeetha today August 25. To celebrate the joyous occasion, Vijay’s popular fan club left no stone unturned to make the day special.

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam organised a special pooja and Thangatheer procession at Mangadu Sri Kamakshi Amman temple for the long and happy lives of the couple. Apart from that, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam also gave away free food to 200 people in the vicinity of the temple.

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam is engaged in such humanitarian activities and recently organised a lunch program for the general public in Puducherry. The organisation’s members provided food service at a celebration in the Ariyankuppam town of Puducherry. Bushi Anand, the CEO of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, was present during the event. Vijay formed this organisation back in 2009.

Vijay’s romance with Sangeetha goes back two decades. It was back in 1999 when Thalapathy Vijay had a chance encounter with his devoted fan Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil living in the UK. She chose to go see him work on a movie set in Chennai because she was so impressed by his performance in the 1996 movie Poove Unakkaga.

However, one visit led to both hitting off and meeting more often. Soon their friendship blossomed into love and they got married on August 25, that year. Jason Sanjay, the couple’s son, was born in 2000. Divya Shasha, their daughter, was born in 2005.

Recently, a photo of Vijay with Shah Rukh Khan went viral, sparking rumours that Vijay might have a cameo in SRK’s upcoming Jawan.

