How Vijayalakshmi Vadlapatla Walked Out of Violent Marriage and Became Silk Smitha

Iconic South actor Silk Smitha perfectly fits the phrase “envy is a projection of your unlived awesomeness". It has been 24 years since her demise, but the people have not forgotten about the 90s actor, who was known for her bold character choices.

Born on December 2, 1960, as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapatla, in a Telugu family in Kovvali village of Andhra Pradesh, Smitha, owing to the financial crisis, went to school only until the fourth standard. After a few years, at the age of 14, Smitha was forced to get married. Years later, She walked out of the marriage, got divorced, and came to Chennai with the dream of becoming an actor.

After leaving her forced and violent marriage behind, Smitha started working as a touch-up artist. She also played minor roles in many movies, but all of them were uncredited roles.

The day which changed her life for good was when the critically-acclaimed director of that generation, late Vinu Chakravarthy saw Silk Smitha in front of AVM studios during her struggling days.

The filmmaker approached her and took young Smitha into his actor’s wing. Smitha made her acting debut in 1981 with the film Inaye Thedi directed by Malayalam director, Antony Eastman. The film was well-received, but Vijayalakshmi had not become Silk Smitha yet.

It was the film Vandichakkaram (1980) that brought her fame. With her exceptional performance of the role of a bar girl named Silk in the film, she earned her stage name Silk Smitha. The actor got the status as the ‘symbol of sensuality’ after the film Moondru Mugam, with South superstar, Rajinikanth. With her bold acting and intimate scenes, she was ruling the South film Industry. Soon, from big actors to every director and producer, everyone wanted a song with Silk Smitha in their films.

Silk Smitha was at the peak of her career when she slipped into depression after multiple failed relationships and financial loss. The actor was found hanging at her apartment in Chennai on September 23, 1996.

It is said that Silk Smitha was laid to rest at a government hospital in Rayapettai with no one to receive her body. However, her relatives later alleged that Silk Smitha did not die by suicide and that she was murdered.

