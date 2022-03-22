How Why This Kolaveri Di Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Reached New Heights

The song Why This Kolaveri Di, which was released in 2011, was an instant raging hit. It was this song that made Dhanush a household name, especially in north India. However, not many remember the man who created the masterpiece. It was Anirudh Ravichander, the young music director who then went on to have several successful albums to his name.

Anirudh is currently at the top of his game, composing music for all the leading actors of today. His aura is being compared to veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja, who had also composed music for all the leading actors in the 1980s.

Beast

Anirudh has composed music for Vijay’s upcoming film Beast. His song Arabic Kuthu is already a raging hit.

Vikram

Anirudh will be composing music for this thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Anirudh has been praised for composing music that matches with thrilling situations in the film.

AK 62

Director Vignesh Shivan has roped in Anirudh for this venture. Starring Ajith, this film will be released in 2023.

Don

Written and directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, the film will be released on May 13 this year. There is a month to go for its release, but its music has left an imprint on the audience.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Vignesh Shivan will also be working with Anirudh in this upcoming film releasing on April 28 this year. Anirudh has showcased his versatility, composing romantic to foot-tapping numbers for the film. Song Naan Pizhai has struck a chord with the audience. The song is a combination of heart-warming lyrics by Vignesh and Anirudh’s mellifluent music.

Indian 2

The film will be a sequel to S. Shankar’s 1996 release, Indian. Indian 2 will also be directed by S. Shankar. Anirudh, who is composing music for this film, talks about his experience with Indian 2 in this video.

