Hrishikesh Mukherjee 100th Birth Anniversary: Anand, Chupke Chupke to Gol Maal, Iconic Movies by Legendary Filmmaker

HRISHIKESH MUKHERJEE 100TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Hrishikesh Mukherjee was known as the common man’s filmmaker. While Hindi films of the 60s and 70s were about heroism and larger-than-life characters, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, through his cinema, gave viewers a glimpse into the everyday life of common people. He delivered evergreen classics like Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Anupama, Anand, Abhimaan, Guddi, and Gol Maal among many others. On his 100th birth anniversary today, September 30, here’s a look at some of his most memorable films.

Anand (1971)

Mukherjee demonstrated the fragility and beauty of life with this classic. Starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, Anand is a film about a doctor and a patient who become friends. Khanna portrayed the title character. Guddi (1971)

Guddi, starring Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra, depicts the story of a young woman who is fascinated with a cinema star. The girl’s family was concerned about her because she was so pure and preoccupied with the imaginary version of her life. Dharmendra played the movie star while Jaya played the title part. Bawarchi (1972)

Rajesh Khanna starred in Mukherjee’s Bawarchi. Khanna played the part of a trustworthy and humorous cook who joins a joint family. However, just as he was resolving each family member’s issue and gaining their trust, the cook vanishes with the jewellery of the family. Chupke Chupke (1975)

The comedy film revolves around the story of Parimal Tripathi, played by Dharmendra, and his wife, Sulekha, played by Sharmila Tagore. Parimal plays a practical joke on Sulekha’s family with full support from his wife and friends. The film also features Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Gol Maal (1979)

Gol Maal revolves around the story of a strict boss and the employee who falls in love with his daughter is told in the film. Amol Palekar portrayed a young employee, and Bindiya Goswami was his love interest, and daughter of the strict boss, Utpal Dutt.

