Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Film 'Fighter' Gets New Release Date, Avoids Clash With Pathaan

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter will now arrive in cinemas on September 28, 2023. The makers of the Siddharth Anand directorial announced the new release date on Thursday with a clip. The text of the video reads, “India’s first aerial action film finds a new runway". Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor.

The movie is touted as the first aerial action franchise of the country and a homage to the “valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces". With the announcement of the film’s new release date, the makers have averted a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Advertisement

Fighter was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on January 26, 2023, a day before the theatrical debut of Shah Rukh’s Pathaan, which is also being helmed by Siddharth Anand. Fighter marks the third collaboration between Siddharth and Hrithik after two action blockbuster hits like Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019).

Meanwhile, Fighter marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Talking about the collaboration, Deepika had told Bollywood Hungama, “Yeah, I have always wanted to work with him. I feel like it’s the… You know, sometimes it’s not about working with someone. I feel like there are so many things. It has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, the right time in your life. So many things that decide (whether to do a movie or not). So yeah, I guess it’s the right time for us to come together."

In December last year, Hrithik welcomed Anil aboard Fighter on the occasion of the latter’s 65th birthday. Sharing a click with Anil and Siddharth, Hrithik wrote on social media, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter."

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.