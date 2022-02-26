Hrithik Roshan And His Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Enjoy A Lunch Date Together

Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad were spotted enjoying a Kerala meal recently. Kerala Homestyle cuisine catering service Nair on Fire took to Instagram and shared pictures of the actors. While Saba and Hrithik didn’t pose together, they were seen posing with the head chef Sara Jacob Nair and founding partner Toral Sanghavi after they enjoyed their meal.

The Dhoom actor was spotted in an all-white attire - a white T-shirt and a pair of white pants - while Saba wore a white tank top with bright green wide-leg pants. Sharing the post on Instagram, the catering service added in the caption, “Overwhelmed with joy and warmth and so much gratitude! And so so touched by the faith bestowed upon us by the loveliest Saba Azad to put together the Special Sunday Sadya. A Sunday well-spent cooking for the most gorgeous people in town."

For those who are unaware of Sadya features a massive spread of dishes. This elaborate traditional feast is served on a plantain leaf that caters to all tastes of a palate from sweet, sour, salty, spicy which are served through various dishes. The plate also consists of local ingredients like yam, jaggery, banana and more.

Hrithik and Saba’s latest pictures on Instagram only goes on to show how the rumoured couple likes to bond over delicious food. Last week, the rumoured couple was seen spending time with the Roshan family over lunch. Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan had shared a picture of the family posing together after their meal.

Earlier in January, Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together enjoying a meal at a restaurant in Mumbai. Their public outing was caught by the paparazzi which fueled the dating rumours between the two actors.

