Hrithik Roshan and Rumoured Gf Saba Azad React to Sussanne Khan’s Post With Sons Hridaan, Hrehaan

For the past couple of months, actress-singer Saba Azad has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. And the duo has been in the constant limelight ever since they were spotted outside a restaurant in January, which sparked their dating rumours. Last month, Saba was even seen spending her Sunday with Hrithik’s entire family and kids, and now it appears that the actress also shares a special bond with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as Saba recently reacted to one of Sussanne’s Instagram posts.

Taking to her official account of the picture-sharing platform, Sussanne dropped a happy picture, where she is stylishly posing for the camera with her sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. The picture was acknowledged by both Hrithik and Saba, as the two liked the post. In the adorable picture, Sussanne can be seen standing with her boys on either side, as they pass their contagious smiles at the camera.

Advertisement

Sussanne can be seen sporting a white mini dress, which she paired with high ankle white heels. For accessories, she opted for two gold neckpieces and a silver hoop. She completed her look by keeping her hair open. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Whatever it takes..Here is to the adrenaline in my veins… Heartmonsters”, she ended her caption with the hashtags “Raystar and Ridzsky” and a handful of heart emoticons.

Take a look at the post here:

While Hrehaan donned a white t-shirt with black joggers and Nike sneakers, Hridaan sported a black t-shirt and off-white bottoms. It wasn’t just Hrithik and Saba who acknowledged the happy picture, but the post grabbed many celebrity eyeballs.

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote, “So handsome”, and ended his comment with a heart emoticon. Actress Sonali Bendre, daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor, Swedish model Pragya Kapoor, fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan dropped a handful of heart emoticons in the comment section. Talking about Hrithik’s work, next fans will see Hrithik sharing the screen space with none other than Deepika Padukone, in Siddharth Anand’s directorial ‘Fighter’.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.