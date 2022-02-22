Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Have Been Dating for 3 Months; The Couple Met on Twitter: Report

Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines for her rumoured affair with young actress Saba Azad, who was seen in the 2011 romantic comedy ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’. It was recently reported that Hrithik had been keeping his relationship with Saba under wraps for months. In fact, those who already knew about their romance were reportedly quite surprised by the actor’s decision to get clicked in public with her. Some reports also claimed that the duo met through a common friend.

Now, according to the latest report in ETimes, Hrithik and Saba met on Twitter. “They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn’t true. The two met on Twitter," a source revealed to Bombay Times.

The report claims that it all started when Hrithik had liked and shared a video on Twitter that featured Saba Azad. Following this, Saba reportedly wrote back to him thanking for the same and that’s how the two got talking on DMs.

Hrithik and Saba also went on a secret holiday in Goa together, according to reports. Meanwhile, Saba Azad neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Hrithik. When contacted by ETimes, Saba said she would call them back. The actress began the conversation on a happy note but changed her stance once she was asked about Hrithik. She told them, “Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I’ll call you back."

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They have two kids together. Sussanne is reportedly dating Arslan Goni.

