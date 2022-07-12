Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Indulge In a Scrumptious Meal In London; Check Pic

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are all over the news for their booming romance. After spending gala time in France, the couple headed to London for their vacation. The actress has been sharing photos and videos of their beautiful foreign trip. Speaking of which, she recently shared a picture on her Instagram which will blow your mind and make your tummy grumble.

Not missing a chance, Saba, who is active on social media shared a sneak peek of their scrumptious-looking burgers along with french fries. “Ogres touchdown London!! Let the feasting commence!!" the caption read.

Recently, Saba Azad also shared a mesmerizing reel on Instagram which featured her along with Hrithik as they went out for a beautiful drive in France. She captured the picturesque sights and wrote, “C’est comme ça (That’s just the way it is.)"

In another photo that Saba shared from Paris, she was seen posing with a cup of tea. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Not a selfie, not my coffee" and tagged Hrithik Roshan for the picture courtesy. Fans poured their love and affection for the couple in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Saba, you, Charming!!! Take care of each other!!! Lots of love and sunny Paris!!! Many thanks to Hrithik for the photo".

Earlier this year, BollywoodLife.com reported that Hrithik Roshan is ‘very serious’ about Saba and claimed that marriage is definitely on his mind. “Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him," the source claimed.

