Hrithik Roshan Aspires to Succeed as an Actor, Says ‘Want to Satisfy My Director and Audience'

Hrithik Roshan was phenomenal in Siddharth Anand’s directorial War which also went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2019. Now the multi-talented actor is looking forward to the release of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Vikram Vedha. The actor who enjoys unparalleled stardom finds himself at the crossroads where he wants to show his mettle as an actor rather than just being a star.

The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor admitted that when he started his career, he wanted to be a star but now he wants to prove himself as an actor. He told ETimes, “When I was starting out, I was probably aspiring to be a star and to be acknowledged with that kind of success. Today, I aspire to succeed as an actor. I want to know that I have grown. I want to know that I have been able to satisfy my director and audience in terms of my job and my promise in order to be a star. My job is to be an actor."

Hrithik also disclosed the reason behind taking a short break after a successful stunt in War. The Super 30 actor believes that he can do four films a year if the script is really that intriguing. He stated, “I want to do more films. But I need good scripts. If I get exceptional writing, I’ll do four films a year. My instincts are based on how impactful the script has been on my soul. I’m not doing films only for the money so I have that choice. I’m in the hands of my writers and directors."

Talking about Vikram Vedha, Hrithik shared that he had watched the original film in 2017 and immediately there was this itching to star in its remake. He said, “I was blown away by the film. I expressed my desire to be part of the remake, if and when it would be made. And three years later, it circled back to me."

Directed by Gayathri and Pushkar, Vikram Vedha will also be headlined by promising actors such as Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Meanwhile, the original Tamil film featured Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles while Prem, Achyuth Kumar, Hareesh Peradi and Vivek Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30.

