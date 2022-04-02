Hrithik Roshan Channelises His 'Inner Vedha' As He Flaunts His Long Beard In Latest Pics

It is no secret that Hrithik Roshan is one of the most hottest, fittest and loved Bollywood actors. He is currently working on his next project which is an adaptation of the Tamil action thriller, Vikram Vedha. On Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which he can be seen flaunting his Vedha look.

In these pictures, Hrithik can be seen posing in a black t-shirt paired with black jeans. He sported a bearded look in these latest pictures his hair tied in a back pony. Don’t forget to miss his sunglasses! Needless to say, the swag with which the actor is posing proves why he is everyone’s favourite. “Channeling the inner Vedha," the caption of Hrithik’s post reads.

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s pictures here:

Soon after, several of his colleagues from the industry and fans took to the comment section and appreciated his look. While Dino Morea wrote, “looking super bro," Neil Nitin Mukesh dropped fire emojis too.

Talking about Vikram Vedha, the original film starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi and was one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2017. In the Bollywood adaptation, Hrithik Roshan will be playing the role of Vedha, whereas Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Vikram. The film is based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal and revolves around a police officer who sets out to a track to kill a tough gangster. The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Producers are S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

On the personal front, Hrithik Roshan’s dating rumours with Saba Azad have been making headlines for a long time now. It all had started after they were spotted together on a dinner date. Just a few days back, Saba shared a post that seemed to have confirmed their dating rumours. Hrithik reposted a video of Saba prepping for a concert when gave also her a shoutout. “Kill it you insanely amazing woman," he wrote and added, “Wish I was there for this one." Reposting the video on her Instagram Stories, Saba replied, “Wish you was here too my cute 🙂 (sic)".

