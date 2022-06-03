Hrithik Roshan Cheers for Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan, Calls Her 'Superstar'

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan never shy away from cheering for each other, despite having parted ways. Not just for each other, the former couple is also acceptive of each other’s current partners. Recently, Hrithik cheered for his ex-wife for her latest venture. Sussanne had taken to Instagram to write, “Energy never lies…. surround yourself with people who have good radiant energy and watch your world light up… ✨✨✨✨✨🚀📸💛#AboutLastNight #Chivas18 #sussannekhan #limitededition #thecharcoalproject."

Hrithik commented on the post by writing, “Huge congratulations Sussanne 🙌🙌 this was amazing !!" He also took to his official Instagram handle to share the post and write, “So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar."

Hrithik and Sussanne are also co-parenting their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Meanwhile, in April, Hrithik Roshan, his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan and her rumoured partner Arslan Goni were seemingly together partying in Goa. According to pictures shared by actress and model Pooja Bedi, the two couples attended the party together celebrating the opening of Sussanne’s new restaurant in Goa.

Hrithik also made his first red carpet appearance with Saba at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. They didn’t shy away from posing together for the paparazzi at the event and making their romance official in a way. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.

Amid all this, a report in BollywoodLife.com recently claimed that Hrithik Roshan is ‘very serious’ about Saba and marriage is definitely on his mind. The report cited a source who claimed that the two actors are happy together and desire a relationship like that of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

