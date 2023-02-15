Ashutosh Gowariker’s directional, Jodhaa Akbar, clocks 15 years on Wednesday. The movie was released on February 15 in 2008 and starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Today, the director of the film, who is known for hits like Swades and Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, is also celebrating his birthday. On this special occasion, Akbar aka Hrithik penned a ‘thank-you’ note for the filmmaker and dropped several throwback pictures from the sets of the movie.

While one of the pictures featured Hrithik with his on-screen Jodha aka Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actor was seen discussing something with Ashutosh Gowariker in another photo. “Happy Birthday Ashutosh Gowariker. Thank you for trusting me with the monumental responsibility of being a part of Jodhaa Akbar. Your direction and my incredible co-stars will forever be cherished," Hrithik wrote.

Advertisement

This post was followed by another Tweet that celebrated the historical movie and its 15 years. The caption read, “Jodhaa and Akbar’s love shines brightly across the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open-mindedness. Today we celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen."

The post garnered a lot of attention online and many flocked to the comments section to wish the director and shower their love on the historical drama. One user wrote, “Can’t wait to see you in another period epic, you should do more such roles."

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “One of the best romantic films in your career. It’s a beautiful movie. The on-screen chemistry between you and ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is love. My only regret is you’re doing very very less movies. Want to see you in more films really. Have a nice day." One of the fans also shared, “Happy Birthday Ashutosh Gowariker, sir! Thank you so much for this gem- Jodhaa Akbar. BTW (by the way), in 2nd pic (BTS of the elephant fight) is that Karan Malhotra (director of the Agneepath remake) in the half-shirt?"

Another fan commented, “Thank you very much for accepting this role and for being a huge part of this masterpiece’s success and immortality. Note: this film made me a huge fan of Bollywood and yours in particular. Love you always."

Advertisement

After Jodhaa Akbar, Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Gowariker also collaborated on the 2016 movie Mohenjo Daro.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for Fighter. The Siddarth Anand directorial will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The movie is touted to be India’s first aerial action flick and is slated to release in January 2024. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two.

Read all the Latest Movies News here