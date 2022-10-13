Hrithik Roshan Drops Throwback Selfie With GF Saba Azad From Their London Trip, Take a Look

Hrithik Roshan does not shy away from social media PDA with his lady love Saba Azad. From walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet of Karan Johar’s birthday party to Saba spending time with the actor’s family-everything is up on social media. And now, Hrithik himself dropped a photo with his lady love Saba giving us all the confirmation we need. On Thursday evening, the Vikram Vedha actor took to Instagram to share a selfie with Saba from their Summer London trip.

In the photo, the singer-actress can be seen sitting on a bench while Hrithik clicks the photo. Sharing it, he wrote, “. Girl on a bench ❤️Summer 2022. London."

Take a look:

His fans took to the comment section to drop fire-shaped and heart-shaped emojis. Hrithik’s sister Pashmina Roshan took to the comment section to call the couple, “Cuties ❤️"

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad never shy away from social media PDA and making public appearances. A couple of days back, Hrithik once again made a lovey-dovey public appearance with Saba as the actor attended his makeup artist, Vijay Palande’s engagement in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, the couple were clicked arriving at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Hrithik wore a black suit which he paired with a white shirt. Needless to say, he looked charming as always. On the other hand, his lady love sported a green sharara which was heavily embroidered. She opted for glam make-up and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan with whom he shares two sons. The pair separated in 2013 after 13 years of their marriage. While Sussanne is currently dating Arslan, Hrithik also recently made his relationship with Saba Azad official.

