Hrithik Roshan Features in Ex-wife Sussanne Khan's Birthday Post for Kunal Kapoor

Interior designer Sussanne Khan took to Instagram on actor Kunal Kapoor’s birthday to wish him on his special day. She shared two pictures and wrote alongside, “Happy happiest birthday my dear Kuns… wish you and nains The very best of Life’s blessings, Love and the greatest achievements ☀️♥️ #friendsthroughtheyears." In the first picture, she can be seen posing with the actor. In the second one, Sussane and Kunal are seen along with Hrithik Roshan and Sonali Bendre.

Advertisement

Hrithik and Sussane tied the knot in the year 2000 and became proud parents of the elder son Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. However, they divorced in the year 2014 after being 14 years into marriage. Even after separation, the couple has continued their cordial relationship and been co-parenting their kids. They have been spotted together vacationing with their kids in the past.

Read: Hrithik Roshan Dances to Hit 80s Songs Janu Meri Jaan, Jimmy Ajaa; Deepika Padukone Calls Him ‘Clown’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik recently started shooting for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. Apart from that he has Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. Apart from that, he will also star in his father Rakesh Roshan’s Krishh 4.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.