Hrithik Roshan Finds Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Shorts 'Cute', Fan Asks Them To 'Come Back Together'

Hrithik Roshan often comments on his ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s Instagram posts. Once again, the actor is winning hearts with his latest comment on Sussanne’s workout video. On Tuesday, Sussane took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen sharing a glimpse of her fitness routine. With David Guetta’s Memories in the background, Sussane can be seen dressed up in a complete workout attire - a black tank top, shoes, and shorts. ‘Monday dumbell circuit… Done,’ the caption read.

While Sussane is setting fitness goals with the video, Hrithik could not prevent himself from complimenting her attire. The actor was quick to comment, ‘Haha I like the shorts’. Hrithik is not the only one to complement Sussane’s shorts. The comment section of the post is flooded with fans reacting to Sussane’s attire.

Check out Hrithik’s comment here:

However, one of the fans also reacted to Hrithik’s comment and requested them to come back together. “Come back together no," the fan wrote and dropped a teary-eyed emoji.

This is not the first time that Hrithik complemented Sussanne’s look after their divorce. He often drops comments on his ex-wife’s posts. Earlier when Sussane shared a picture of herself dressed in a grey pathani suit teamed up with white sneakers, Hrithik called it “Super look".

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000. This was shortly after the release of Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. However, the two parted ways in 2013. They have two sons – Hrehaan and Hridaan. Even after divorce, they share a friendly equation.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has also been making headlines for his alleged relationship with Saba Azad. The rumours surfaced after the duo was spotted hand-in-hand outside a Mumbai restaurant.

