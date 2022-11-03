Hrithik Roshan Gets Cosy With GF Saba Azad in Her Birthday Pics; She Says 'Thank You, Ro'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship is no secret. Ever since the two actors made it official, they never shy away from expressing love toward one another on social media. Recently, Saba Azad celebrated her birthday and needless to say, Hrithik made it special for her. On Thursday morning, the Rocket Boys actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video collage featuring some of the love-filled moments of hers and Hrithik from her birthday celebration.

In the first picture, Saba was seen posing with some flowers, whereas in another photo, she was seen taking a selfie with the love of her life. In another photo, the two were seen posing alongside Saba’s birthday special cake. Some of the pictures also featured the two actors lying on the grass as they enjoy special moments together. The video also featured the two spending time in gym and working out together.

Advertisement

Dropping the video, Saba penned down a long heartwarming note and thanked her ‘Ro’ for making her life beautiful. “I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you’ll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don’t quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love. Thank you Ro ♥️ for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full," she wrote.

Soon after the video was shared, several fans and friends reacted to it and dropped love-filled messages in the comment section. While actor Varun Mitra dropped a red heart emoji, Soni Razdan and Vishal Dadlani among others sent birthday wishes to Saba.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan also penned an adorable birthday note for girlfriend Saba Azad and wrote, “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you and oh that insanely amazing mind of you, melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday," he wrote.

Advertisement

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial Vikram Vedha which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in the action-thriller film, Fighter along with Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest Movies News here