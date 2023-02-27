Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Each time they step out, fans can’t help but gush over the lovebirds and gush over them. Ever since the two opened up about their relationship, they never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. The couple has been going strong and their constant spotting with each other at events and Saba’s presence at Hrithik’s family events are proof. This morning the War actor seems to be jetting off from Mumbai for work and his girlfriend came to see him off in the sweetest way possible.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Hrithik Roshan is seen arriving at Mumbai airport. The actor looked dapper in an olive green tee that he paired with brown cargo pants and layered it with a dirty-green jacket. He also wore a funky cap and yellow coloured shades. As the actor was getting off his car, he hugged Saba Azad and the lovebirds kissed before the actor got down from his car. Saba too got off the car and looked sporty in green tracks and a grey-coloured sports bra. After bidding him goodbye, the actress got back in the car and the actor headed inside after posing for the paps.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the couple and dropped several heart emoticons in reaction to the post.

Previously, there were reports of the two moving in together. However, Roshan took it to Twitter to dismiss the report. He wrote, “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik has been busy shooting for Fighter. The film will see him with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Hrithik and Deepika recently shot in Kashmir for their schedule. The film directed by Sidharth Anand is said to be mounted on a huge scale. The film is all set to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024. Hrithik also has War 2 in the pipeline.

