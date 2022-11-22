Hrithik Roshan Goes ‘Woah’ on Girlfriend Saba Azad’s Stunning Pictures, Take a Look

Hrithik Roshan never leaves an opportunity to encourage and shower love on his girlfriend Saba Azad and his comments on her posts are a testament to the same. On Tuesday, Saba Azad shared some stunning pictures from her recent photoshoot that left fans impressed. And it seems like it was not just fans but also beau Hrithik Roshan who was left speechless over her pictures.

In the post, Saba is seen striking some stunning poses for the camera. In the first picture, Saba sits on the ground and gives an intense look at the camera, while in the other one, the actress is seen resting on a high stool. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “You talkin' to me?”

Several users complimented the actress for her pictures. Among them, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Woah!"

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below.

For the photoshoot, Saba is seen wearing a black bralette and crisp white formal pants. She paired the outfit with a polka-dotted sheer top that consists of balloon half-sleeves, a plunging neckline, and frills at the bottom of the top. She completed the look with a pair of formal shoes. She let her outfit do the talking as she didn’t opt for accessories. Saba opted for a middle-parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, blush highlighter, bold lips and glittery eye makeup.

Earlier this month, Saba Azad celebrated her 37th birthday and on the occasion, she gave glimpses and penned a note revealing how she rang in her special day. In the reel, Saba is seen posing with a bouquet, a selfie with Hrithik, working out in the gym, and much more. She also wrote, “I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you’ll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don’t quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm”. She added, “And thank you to all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his upcoming film Fighter which is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. Saba, on the other hand, will be seen in Danish Renzu’s directorial film Songs of Paradise.

Read all the Latest Movies News here