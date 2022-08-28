Hrithik Roshan Impresses All As He Touches Fan's Feet, Netizens Call Him 'Most Humble'

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved actors who never fails to impress fans with his simplicity. But now a video is going viral which has now only touched everyone’s heart but has also left them in complete awe. Recently, the Vikram Vedha actor attended an event when he met a fan who touched his feet as a gesture of respect towards his favourite actor. In return, Hrithik also instantly touched his fan’s feet and hugged him.

The video shared on Instagram by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani showed Hrithik dressed in a neon green t-shirt and white trouser. He also wore a white cap and added a pair of black goggles to his look.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the video has left netizens completely impressed. Reacting to it, one of the fans wrote, “Most humble superstar". Another social media user commented, “He is very good actor n most he is very humble no attitude at all". “Legend for a reason," a third comment read. “You are really golden heart," another person shared.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in key roles. Recently, the trailer of the film was released which left fans super excited. Written and directed by duo Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal and revolves around the story of a police officer and a gangster. It will hit theatres on September 30, 2022.

Advertisement

Besides Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Apart from this, last year, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 was also officially confirmed. Recently, it was also reported that Krrish 4 is still in the developing stage and director Rakesh Roshan is working on the crucial parts of the story.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here