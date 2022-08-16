Hrithik Roshan Impresses Sussanne Khan and Others With His Singing Skills, She Calls It 'Amazing'

India celebrated its 75th Independence day on Friday. The entire country celebrated the same with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Social media was also flooded with pictures of tricolours and people sending wishes to all in their own unique way. Bollywood was no different. Several Bollywood celebs shared pictures of how they celebrated the special day with their families. Amid all this, Hrithik Roshan decided to impress everyone with his singing skills.

The War actor took to his Instagram account and dropped a video in which he was seen singing the song ‘Hindustan Meri Jaan’. The actor sang the patriotic song and shared a video with visuals of several sports persons. “Felt it. Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It’s better on headphones altho won’t make the bad singing better. In hope & dedicated to the true spirit of Freedom. Freedom for every single individual," Hrithik wrote in the caption. He also thanked Jackky Bhagnani and Tiger Shroff among others and added, “Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial , been humming this since I heard this wonderful track. Thanks to my man @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring this, following your lead my friend."

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. While Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan dropped a clapping emoji, Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a red heart emoji. Hrithik’s father Rakhesh Roshan also wrote, “Hair raising! Jai Hind." Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to Hrithik also commented, “Faaaab god bless you Rye 😊to always motivate and inspire all of us in the newest ways!! ✊🏼👊🏻💪🏻💪🏻 this is amazing."

Sussane Khan was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The two dated for 13 years before they tied the knot in 2009. However, Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2013 i.e after four years of their marriage. While Sussanne is currently dating Arslan, Hrithik’s love-filled relationship with actress Saba Azad has also been making headlines.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently gearing up for Vikram Vedha which is slated to hit theatres on September 30 this year. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in key roles. Besides this, Hrithik will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

