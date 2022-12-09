Hrithik Roshan Is A Greek God With Red Sea Festival Look; Meets Jackie Chan, Dances To Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Hrithik Roshan made his way to the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday and took our breath away. The actor looked nothing less than a 10 in a black suit and a white tee at the international event taking place in Jeddah. Before he made his way to the red carpet, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures featuring his good looks!

The pictures left everyone, including Preity Zinta, impressed. The Koi Mil Gaya star took to the comments section and called Hrithik a ‘hottie’. Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan also turned cheerleader for him. “Proud of you❤️🙌looking SHARP," she wrote.

Fans also showered him with compliments. “Only human being on earth who is becoming younger with time," a fan said. “Handsome hunk in this age…. 😍😍Kya mtlb god gifted hai," a second fan wrote. “Hrithik is one of most stylish men in the real life," a third added. “Greek God," a fourth comment read.

At the event, Hrithik was welcomed by a mob of fans who weren’t leaving the chance to take a selfie with him. Hrithik was also seen breaking into Ek Pal Ka Jeena post an interaction at the festival and it goes without saying the video is going viral at the time of reporting.

In all this, Hrithik manages to find a chance to not only cross paths with Jackie Chan but also pose with him for a picture.

Hrithik made his way to the festival a day after Ranbir Kapoor was spotted there. Previously, Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor made their way to the international festival.

