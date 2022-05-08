Hrithik Roshan is 'The Cutest', Says Actor's Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad, See Their Instagram PDA

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s rumoured relationship makes the headline quite often. Their frequent outings or social media banter or Saba’s bond with Hrithik’s family add to the rumours of them dating. Recently, the War actor left a sweet compliment on Saba’s post, which was returned with another compliment by Saba. On Saturday, the singer-actress uploaded a video of her singing a Punjabi song. She had used a pencil to hold her hair in a bun and had penned a long note on how the character of Heer from Heer Ranjha has been a part of her musical upbringing.

In that post, Hrithik wrote, “That pencil only adds to the contrast of all that you are as a human. Anomaly I say 🔥🔥." Saba replied, “@hrithikroshan hey thanks 🙂 trust you to find value in my stationary - you the cutest - ok bye :)."

Take a look at the post and Hrithik’s comment

A couple of weeks back, Hrithik Roshan had penned a note of appreciation for Saba after watching her performance in the film Rocket Boys. Hrithik called Saba one of the finest actors and wrote, “You are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me (sic)."

The reports of Hrithik and Saba dating each other have been making headlines for quite some time now. It all started after they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date earlier this month. Later, Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his family. Recently, Hrithik and Saba were also snapped outside the airport walking hand in hand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. Apart from this, the actor also has Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

