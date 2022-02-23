Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor to Have Mega Box Office Clash on R-Day 2023? Check Here

Republic Day 2023 will see a mega clash at the box office of three big actors. If reports are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, John Abraham’s Tehran and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled film will be released on January 26, 2023. Popular Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account and shared the news. “REPUBLIC DAY 2023 GETS CROWDED…⭐️ #Fighter [#HrithikRoshan - #DeepikaPadukone] ⭐️ #RanbirKapoor - #ShraddhaKapoor starrer ⭐️ #Tehran [#JohnAbraham] BIGGG CLASH on the cards. #RepublicDay," the Tweet read.

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and is India’s first-ever aerial action genre film. Reportedly, the film has been shot at several locations across the world. Last year, director Anand talked about the movie and called it his dream project. “Fighter is a dream project and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s vision to be partnering this with me. With this film we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience," he had said.

On the other hand, John Abraham starrer Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan and is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. Earlier this week, the poster of the movie was released. “Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan, produced by #DineshVijan, @shobhnayadav, @sandeep_leyzell . Written by @writish1 & @ashmakerz," John had written sharing the poster. From the poster, it looked like the movie will be based in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled movie, the details about it have not been released so far.

