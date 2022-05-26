Hrithik Roshan Leaves Fans Excited With His 'Last Post With Beard' - Dare Not To Miss!

Hrithik Roshan has left fans excited with his latest social media post. On Thursday, the actor dropped a mirror selfie on his social media handles in which he was seen posing in a black suit. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of Hrithik’s post. He announced that it is his last post with a beard. “Last night. Also last post with beard," he wrote.

Needless to say, Hrithik Roshan’s post has left his fans excited and curious. While some are excited about Hrithik’s clean-shaven look, others suspect that he will be shooting for Krrish 4 soon. “Last post with beard…I guess he is going to schedule shooting of #khrish4 because in Krish there is no beard on Hritik," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user talked about how Hrithik’s picture is setting fire on the internet and tweeted, “It’s Already 42°C sir…Don’t Raise the Temperature."

Here’s How Fans Are Reacting To Hrithik Roshan’s Post:

For the unversed, the picture posted by Hrithik Roshan is from Karan Johar’s birthday bash which was held last night (May 25). For the party, Hrithik arrived with his girlfriend Saba Azad and the two were seen walking hand in hand.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. In the movie, Hrithik will be playing the role of Vedha, whereas Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Vikram. The film is based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal and revolves around a police officer who sets out to a track to kill a tough gangster. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter along with Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

