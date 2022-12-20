Home » News » Movies » Hrithik Roshan Leaves for Christmas Holidays With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Sons Hrehaan, Hredaan

Hrithik Roshan Leaves for Christmas Holidays With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Sons Hrehaan, Hredaan

Hrithik Roshan recently jetted off to an undisclosed location with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his children Hrehaan and Hredaan for the Christmas holidays.

December 20, 2022

Hrithik Roshan has jetted off to an undisclosed location for Christmas holidays
Hrithik Roshan was recently clicked with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his children Hrehaan and Hredaan as they jetted off to an undisclosed location for the Christmas holidays. Hrehaan and Hredaan are the actor’s sons from his previous marriage with Sussanne Khan. Hrithik was seen donning a black t-shirt which he paired with a jacket and a cap. Saba, on the other hand, looked pretty in a neon green co-ord set.

The actor also interacted with the paparazzi before leaving for his flight. Watch the video here:

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to wish Sussanne Khan’s rumoured beau Arslan Goni his birthday. Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot in 2000 and separated in 2014. Sussanne not only has a cordial relationship with her ex-husband but also shares a warm bond with his girlfriend Saba. Earlier this year, all four were spotted partying together in Goa.

Recently, it was reported that Hrithik and Saba are planning to move in together. However, the actor took to his Twitter handle to react to the reports and said there was no truth to it. “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial Vikram Vedha which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in the action-thriller film, Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Assam. On the other hand, Saba Azad recently wrapped the shoot for Rocket Boys season two.

