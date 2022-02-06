Hrithik Roshan Makes A Cameo In Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad's Old Dhoom Anthem Video. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are rumoured to be dating. The actors were seen on a dinner date last week and were spotted again walking out of a cafe in Mumbai hand-in-hand on Friday. While the couple is yet to clarify their relationship status, we’ve come across an old video in which Saba was seen singing the Dhoom anthem song with glimpses of Hrithik seen in the video.

In 2013, Yash Raj Film released the Dhoom Anthem video with Saba covering the title track just in time for Dhoom 3’s release. The video featured glimpses of all the three Dhoom movies while Saba sang and presented a sultry performance to the track. The music was re-composed by Raghav Sachar.

Hrithik was seen in Dhoom 2, playing the villain who is constantly under disguise. Fans would remember the actor disguising himself as Queen Elizabeth II, doubling up a statue during a heist in a museum, and more. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra as the cops attempting to hunt him down. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen as a small-time thief who teamed up with Hrithik on a heist while providing inside information to the cops. John Abraham and Aamir Khan played the baddies in the first and third Dhoom films, respectively.

As for Hrithik and Saba, a source told Mid-Day that Hrithik had been keeping his relationship with Saba under wraps for months. In fact, those who knew about their romance were said to be surprised by his decision to be clicked with her in public. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source said.

Saba is best known for her role in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in Bollywood. However, she is also an established singer. She and Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah’s son Imaad Shah form the group Madboy/Mink. She was also in a long-term relationship with him.

Hrithik, on the other hand, has a few projects in the making. These include Fighter with Deepika Padukone and the remake of Vikram Vedha.

