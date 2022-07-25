Hrithik Roshan Motivates His Son Hridhaan, Gives Him a Pep Talk For Bungee Jumping; Watch

Hrithik Roshan leaves no stone unturned when it comes to parenting his kids. The actor is a doting father to his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He has often shared his memorable moments with his children on social media. This time, the War actor walked down memory lane and shared a video of Hridhaan overcoming his fear as he motivated him.

Recently, the actor shared a throwback video of himself and his kids on social media from the days when they all went bungee jumping. In the video, Hridhaan is seen gearing up for his turn but looks nervous. Hrithik, who also recorded the video, motivates him and can be heard saying, “When you are scared of something you end up loving it."

The instructor advised Hridhaan to take deep breaths to calm his nerves down. Hrithik continued to boost the morale of his son as he gave a motivating pep talk and said, “Slowly, slowly. Take your time. Evidence is that you aren’t gonna get hurt. Tell your brain you are going to feel the fall for how much you know? Less than point five seconds, so that much your brain can take. And I feel you should do it because then after you have done with it, you will learn something about the brain." As Hridhaan went towards the edge, Hrehaan asked his father if this will be a victory for his younger brother, to which Hrithik positively replied, “Of course."

The Krrish actor continued to motivate his son and said that he will be able to do this. As the father and son duo started their countdown, Hridhaan went for it and jumped. As a proud father, Hrithik can be heard cheering his son. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Beat your fear, What a day!"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik is currently gearing up for Vikram Vedha which is slated to hit the big screens on September 30. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in key roles. Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

