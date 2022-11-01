Hrithik Roshan Pens Sweet Birthday Note For GF Saba Azad, Says ‘Thank You For Existing’

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, actress Saba Azad is celebrating her 37th birthday today i.e on November 1. On the occasion, the actress has been receiving birthday wishes from family, friends and fans. Among the many, her beau, Hrithik Roshan, also posted an adorable birthday note that was filled with lots of love.

The actor shared a picture of Saba Azad where she is seen with a mic. The note read, “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you and oh that insanely amazing mind of you, melody in motion girl, that’s what you are". He added, “Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday". Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Hrithik shared the post online, friends and fans have gone all out to pen wishes for the birthday girl. One of the users wrote, “That’s so sweet. Happy birthday Saba Azad". Another user wrote, “She looks so damn beautiful". A third user wrote, “Happy birthday, Saba. Wishing you lots of love and happiness, always". “Happy birthday to you. God bless you, " Some users also commented with a series of hearts, fire, love-struck emojis.

On Diwali, Saba Azad posted a selfie with Hrithik Roshan on Instagram. Sharing the picture, Saba wrote, “Happy Diwali". The duo was all smiles for the camera as they twinned in white outfits for the occasion.

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time. The two became a topic of discussion after they were seen out on a dinner date together in February. Saba later joined Hrithik’s family for a gathering. The rumours were put to rest when the two walked hand in hand at actor Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was recently seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial Vikram Vedha. The action-thriller film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte. The film received positive feedback from the fans and audience but didn’t manage to make a mark at the box office. The actor will next be seen in another action-thriller film, Fighter along with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand and also marks the first on-screen collaboration of Hrithik and Deepika.

