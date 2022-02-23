Hrithik Roshan Plans To Marry Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad? Here's What We Know

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s alleged relationship has been making headlines for quite some time now. Whether it is for dinner dates or for shopping, the duo is often spotted together. However, if reports are to be believed, Hrithik and Saba are planning to tie the knot soon.

Yes, you read it right. As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Hrithik Roshan is ‘very serious’ about Saba and marriage is definitely on his mind. The report cites a source who claims that the two actors are happy together and desire a relationship like that of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

“Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him," the source cited by BollywoodLife.com claimed.

Moreover, the report also claims that Hrithik and Saba’s wedding will be an intimate affair with only family and close friends in presence. “Hrithik doesn’t want to jump the gun and he will gradually take his time to take his relationship to another level, but he definitely has marriage on his mind. Hrithik doesn’t want a media glare on his relationship and wants to keep a low ley. Even if the superstar plans to get married it wouldn’t be a grand event but a small ceremony just like Farhan and Shibani," the entertainment portal’s source further claimed.

For the unversed, the rumours of Hrithik and Saba dating each other surfaced after they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date last month. Days after, Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his family. In the picture that later went viral on social media, apart from Hrithik and Saba, Hrithik’s parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan were also seen posing for the picture.

However, it should also be noted that neither Hrithik nor Saba have confirmed their relationship officially so far.

