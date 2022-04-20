Hrithik Roshan Poses With His Sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan During LA Holiday With Ritesh Sidhwani, See Pic

Hrithik Roshan is spending time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan lately. The Vikram Vedha actor travelled to Los Angeles earlier this month with his sons. A few days ago, pictures of him and his sons visiting the USC LA campus went viral and now, filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani revealed that the Roshans holidayed with him and his family in LA.

In the pictures, Hrithik and his sons posed with Ritesh and his family against the hills. Hrithik opted for a black hoodie with a pair of cargo pants and his sons twinned in all-black outfits. Sharing the picture, Ritesh wrote, “Meet #thegangofla with @dollysidhwani 😊 #girlinthegang #morefunlessdrama." His wife Dolly Sidhwani shared the post on her Instagram Stories and added a Los Angeles sticker.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a lucky fan also ran into Hrithik during his stay in LA and shared pictures from the meeting. The fan, identified as Shuba Mohan, was seen posing with the actor alone at first before her girl gang joined in. In the pictures, Hrithik posed with an intense look, sporting his Vikram Vedha beard.

While it is unclear if Hrithik and his sons have returned to India, Preity Zinta had revealed that she and Hrithik were on board the same flight and that the actor helped her manage her twins Jai and Gia. Sharing a picture with the actor, Preity said, “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart ❤️❤️Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest 😍 From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together. #friendslikefamily #travelbuddies #friendship #ting."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.