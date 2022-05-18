Hrithik Roshan Poses With Rumoured GF Saba Azad, Dad Rakesh Roshan as he Celebrates Cousin's Birthday

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan might not have confirmed his relationship with Saba Azad but their social media PDA, public outings and family get-togethers have convinced fans that they are together. Recently, the actor’s filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan shared a family photo where Saba was also seen posing happily with the Roshan family as they celebrated Hrithik’s cousin’s birthday. Eshaan Roshan, the birthday boy, is the son of Rajesh Roshan, who is Rakesh’s brother.

The celebrations included Hrithik, his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and other Roshan family members along with Saba Azad. Sharing the photo, Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration ❤️"

Saba recently unveiled her upcoming project ‘Minimum,’ an immigrant Indian drama, and Hrithik was among the first ones to send wishes to the actress. Their comments on Saba’s post seemed to confirm their relationship. Reacting to the news, Hrithik commented, “Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!" Replying to the actor, Saba wrote back, “hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love)."

Meanwhile, the reports of Hrithik and Saba dating each other have been making headlines for quite some time now. It all started after they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date earlier last month. Later, Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his family.

Amid all this, a report in BollywoodLife.com recently claimed that Hrithik Roshan is ‘very serious’ about Saba and marriage is definitely on his mind. The report cited a source who claimed that the two actors are happy together and desire a relationship like that of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

