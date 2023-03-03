After celebrating the success of Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand has begun working on his next, Fighter. The highly anticipated aerial action entertainer stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. While Hrithik Roshan’s last film Vikram Vedha turned out to be a disappointment at the box office, it has not deterred the actor from training harder for his next one. Hrithik even shared a video of his fitness prep with coach Kris Gethin and penned a heartfelt note thanking him for all the help.

On Friday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to share a workout video in which he can be seen attempting an exercise for his arms and biceps with some assistance from Kris. The actor also shared a picture of himself posing with his trainer. While Hrithik rocked a red vest and a maroon cap, Kris wore a red t-shirt. The duo smiled subtly for the camera. In his note, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journeys back to his home in the US tom. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase, and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied, more charged, more driven and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment. "

He further added, “And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind. And for that, I could not thank you enough Kris. Thank you for the integrity toward your work and the knowledge and wisdom you bring to the gym. The world needs more men like you. That’s for sure." At last, he wished him good luck and wrote, “Frankly I don’t know if I like working with you more for the transformations or more in hope that a little bit of that passion and energy rubs off on me. Be well my friend. Onwards and upwards. And I shall see you soon. @krisgethin."

Responding to the note, Kris Gethin commented, “And I hope some of your good looks, bicep peaks and dance moves rub off on me. It’s always a pleasure and I can’t wait to see the bar you set next." Zayed Khan wrote, “Can’t wait to see how chiseled you have become this time around brother." One of the fans commented, “Fighter is loading!" Another one wrote, “Inspiration for millions!" Someone else said, “Greek God (with fire emoji)". A fan stated, “You are my inspiration Sir!"

Meanwhile, in November last year, the makers unveiled the official poster of the film and announced the release date. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role. A first on many accounts, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action film. It’s also the first time Hrithik shares screen space with Deepika. The film intends to appeal to a global audience with its story deeply rooted in India. Shot across the world, it promises state-of-the-art techniques and technology in the making of the film.

Fighter, which sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots, is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film is said to be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.

