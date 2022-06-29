Hrithik Roshan Posts Video With His 'Foodie' Team; Fighter Co-star Deepika Padukone, Saba Azad React

Hrithik Roshan is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his professional life. On Wednesday at midnight, the actor shared a video featuring his team members and their travel memories. In the video, Hrithik and his “foodies" were seen enjoying a scrumptious meal with the ‘Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein’ song playing in the background.

The 48-year-old actor captioned the video: “Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do… Foodies assemble!". As soon as he shared the post, it received much appreciation from everyone. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the comment of the actor’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Saba Azad. Saba commented, “Hahahahahaha there’s that ‘ok can we eat already’ face (red heart emojis)." Hrithik’s ‘Fighter’ co-star Deepika Padukone also took to the comments section and wrote, “Hey! Wait for me! (raising hands emoji)."

Last month, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walked the red carpet together for the first time since their romance rumours surfaced online, marking their debut appearance as a couple. The couple arrived hand-in-hand for Karan Johar’s birthday bash that took place at YRF Studios in Mumbai on May 25. The reports of Hrithik and Saba dating each other have been making headlines for quite some time now. It all started after they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date. Later, Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently busy with ‘Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte and is slated to release on September 30. ‘Vikram Vedha’ is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter.’ He also has ‘Krrish 4’ in the pipeline.

