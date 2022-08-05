Hrithik Roshan Praises Deepak Dobriyal’s Performance In Good Luck Jerry; Actor Reacts

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has never shied away from praising younger actors and is known to encourage new talent as well as his colleagues in the industry. This time, actor Deepak Dobriyal received love for his performance in the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry.

After seeing Janhvi Kapoor’s movie, Good Luck Jerry, directed by Siddharth Sengupta, on Thursday, Hrithik Roshan addressed a note of appreciation for the entire team of the film. Jahnvi has gotten a tonne of love and praise for her acting ever since her movie debuted on Disney+Hotstar. It is a remake of the popular Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara, and came out in Tamil in 2018. Along with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girlactress, other important actors in the movie included Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

Advertisement

On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light-hearted, yet such a heart-warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + the entire team. Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal – what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect."

The actor’s sweet gesture did not go unnoticed by Deepak Dobriyal, who was left touched by the praise. He shared an Instagram post with a screenshot of Hrithik’s tweet and said, “Hrithik Bhai made my decade".

Janhvi also re-shared Hrithik’s tweet on her Instagram stories and added a ‘Yay’ sticker on it.

Janhvi recently mentioned that Nayanthara, who played a character in the original black comedy crime, commended her for her performance and risk-taking ability. She claimed that Nayanthara praised her for taking these types of roles so early in her career and expressed pride and excitement.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here