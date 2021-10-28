Hrithik Roshan Reacts to Aryan Khan's Bail Denial, Says 'If These Are the Facts, It is Truly Sad'

Hrithik Roshan who had earlier penned an open letter to Aryan Khan following his arrest has again come out in his support following his bail denial in an alleged drug case. Shah Rukh Khan‘s son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this month from a cruise ship that was raided for illegal substances by the authorities on Oct 2. Hrithik took to his Instagram Stories section to share a video interview by journalist Faye D’Souza where she was in a conversation with Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave.

In the video, Dave mentioned that Justice Nitim Sambre, who is hearing the star kid’s case, has previously allowed bail to men who have been found in possession of drugs. The Bollywood actor shared this video and wrote, “If these are facts. It is truly sad."

Prior to this, he had penned a long note for Aryan, asking him to keep calm and own his experiences. His note read, “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success… they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man.(sic)"

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan on Thursday when the NCB will present its arguments. Justice Nitin Sambre began hearing the bail application on Tuesday. The matter will be heard at 3 pm. “Tomorrow we will try to finish it," Justice Sambre said after Wednesday’s hearing which went on for over two hours. Speculations on Aryan’s fate are rife as family and fans of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan hope their 23-year-old walks out of jail on Thursday.

