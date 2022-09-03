Hrithik Roshan Rejects Lead Role in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part 2: Report

Hrithik Roshan has apparently turned down an offer to play a parallel lead in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 2. It was earlier reported that Hrithik was offered to play Dev in the second part of Brahmastra, which will be a trilogy.

However, if a new report in Bollywood Hungama is anything to go by, Hrithik has rejected the offer due to scheduling conflict. “Hrithik is already doing two high-on visual effects films - Krrish 4 and Ramayana. He felt, that doing Brahmastra 2 would mean too much of a time investment on another VFX-heavy film. This decade, he wants to do more films and he doesn’t want to end up spending the next 7 years on these 3 dream projects. He informed his thought to Ayan and Karan, and politely let go of the offer," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, which is perhaps one of the most anticipated films of the year. It also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Hrithik Roshan who would be essaying the role of Vedha (originally played by Vijay Sethupathi) has been on cloud 9 after receiving a great response for the film’s teaser. “The whole team of ‘Vikram Vedha’ submitted to the vision of Pushkar-Gayathri in bringing this film to life. Our teaser was a little glimpse of the world of ‘Vikram Vedha’, and the response that it has garnered is heartwarming. I’ve been told that the teaser stands to be the most liked Hindi film teaser, and the number of viewers it has reached to across social media platforms is hugely rewarding for me as an artist. We cannot wait to present our film to the audience," the actor said in a statement.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here