Hrithik Roshan Reveals He ‘Cringes’ When He Looks Back at His Past Work

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming release Vikram Vedha, recently opened up about his past work. Hrithik made his Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, and went on to appear in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Koi… Mil Gaya, Krrish franchise, Lakshya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War among others. The actor in a recent interview stated that he is very critical of his own work.

According to ETimes, Hrithik Roshan when asked about his previous films said he doesn’t understand why the audience adored him so much. He stated that he “cringes" when he looks back at his previous work. He also revealed that despite being extremely critical of his performance, he has never been disappointed by it.

Hrithik also stated that he has learned from his mistakes and improved his craft. He also expressed gratitude for his 22 years in the industry and expressed a desire to continue doing good work and being a part of relevant stories.

About Vikram Vedha

The epic action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has everything one would want. The trailer also showed the two actors’ fierce roles and some high-octane action. The movie also stars Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani in crucial roles.

The Pushkar-Gayathri-directed film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The Tamil film was released in 2017 and starred R.Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kathir, Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles.

Hrithik Roshan will play a ruthless gangster named Vedha in the upcoming film, while Saif Ali Khan will play a cop named Vikram. The plot revolves around a tough cop who sets out to find and kill an equally tough gangster. The film, produced by YNOT Studios, T-Series Films, Friday Filmworks, and Reliance Entertainment, will be released in theatres on September 30.

On the professional front, apart from his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the much-awaited film, Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

